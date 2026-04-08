Kazakhstan posts 17% rise in state budget revenue in Q1

State budget revenue totaled 6.4 trillion tenge during the reporting period, surpassing the target of 6.2 trillion tenge by 268.7 billion tenge, while rising by 930.6 billion tenge or 16.9 percent year over year.

The data shows revenue collections for both republican and local budgets have surpassed projected targets.

The growth stems from strong export pricing, rising transaction volumes, and enhanced tax and customs compliance, according to the Kazakh government.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector sees a 6% growth.