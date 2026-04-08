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    Kazakhstan posts 17% rise in state budget revenue in Q1

    10:05, 8 April 2026

    Following the first quarter of 2026, Kazakhstan’s state budget revenue exceeded expectations, with an execution rate of 104.4 percent, the government data showed on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan posts 17% rise in state budget revenue in Q1
    Photo credit: Qazinform; DALL-E

    State budget revenue totaled 6.4 trillion tenge during the reporting period, surpassing the target of 6.2 trillion tenge by 268.7 billion tenge, while rising by 930.6 billion tenge or 16.9 percent year over year.

    The data shows revenue collections for both republican and local budgets have surpassed projected targets.

    The growth stems from strong export pricing, rising transaction volumes, and enhanced tax and customs compliance, according to the Kazakh government.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector sees a 6% growth. 

    Government of Kazakhstan Statistics Economy Finance and Budget
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
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