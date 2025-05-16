Kazakhstan posts 10fold hike in grain exports to Iran and Azerbaijan

The Ministry said that Kazakhstan aims to export up to 12 million tons of grain by the yearend thanks to the country’s record harvest last year.

After a five-year hiatus, Kazakhstan resumed grain supplies to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said Agriculture Vice Minister Azat Sultanov. “The export of durum wheat to Italy on the rise. The country exports to new European markets such as Belgium, Poland, Portugal, Norway and Great Britain. Morocco and the UAE show interest in Kazakhstani grain supplies”.

Kazakhstan’s Prodcorporation is set to deliver a first batch of 60,000 tons of wheat to Morocco by late May. The country secured a deal to supply a trial batch of 15,000 tons of grain to Vietnam.

Kazakhstan also boosted significantly its grain and flour exports to traditional markets, including to 3.3 million tons to Uzbekistan, 1.2 million tons of Tajikistan, 278,100 tons to Kyrgyzstan, 889,000 tons to Iran, 569,000 tons to Azerbaijan and 270,000 tons to Afghanistan.

It’s worth noting that Kazakhstan’s grain exports to Iran and Azerbaijan rose 10fold over the past five years, as the agreement was reached to resume supplies.

The country’s grain and wheat exports to China rose 27% year-over-year to 1.8 million tons in September 2024-April 2025.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan ranks among the top 10 vegetable oil exporters for the first time since 2024.