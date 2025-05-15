Kazakhstan for first time ever ranks among Top 10 vegetable oil exporters

For the first time ever Kazakhstan ranked 8th among the Top 10 vegetable oil exporters in 2024 and ranked among the Top 3 sunflower meal leading exporters to the European Union.

Sunflower oil, sunflower meal and cakes export earnings reached 562 million US dollars. Kazakhstan plans to increase its income up to 1 billion US dollars a year in the near future.

Currently, Kazakhstan fully meets the domestic market, stabilizes prices and boosts its oil exports.

Kazakhstan exports sunflower oil to Central Asia and China and plans to expand its deliveries to the Middle East.

Chairman of the national association of oil-bearing crops processors Yadykar Ibragimov said the global market of oils and fodder is estimated at 43 million tons, which is 42 times more than the country’s current volume of exports. Kazakhstan may become a competitive player in this market. He added that such prospects require system-based coordination of efforts of the state and private sector.