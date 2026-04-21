Kazakhstan poised to meet Mongolia's wheat demand — Agriculture Ministry

According to Yermek Kenzhekhanuly, the Kazakh side has already submitted the corresponding proposals.

"We have already submitted our proposals, indicating our readiness to provide the necessary volumes. Our national company, Food Contract Corporation, is also ready to take part in this endeavor. We are awaiting specific volume figures from the Mongolian side, and after that, we'll have a clearer picture," he said on the sidelines of the Kazakhstan-Mongolia Business Forum.

He added that the two sides are also developing cooperation in the processing of agricultural raw materials. Previously, Kazakhstan and Mongolia signed an agreement on cooperation in wool and leather processing. In 2025, a Kazakh delegation visited Mongolia to learn from their experience in this field.

"Mongolian investors are primarily focused on livestock development. Mongolia has good experience in wool and leather processing. Therefore, they are interested in investing in this sector," he concluded.

Furthermore, the two sides are preparing documents on plant quarantine issues.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan is ready to supply livestock vaccines to Mongolia.