Kazakhstan pockets silver at Asian Weightlifting Championships
19:22, 14 May 2025
Artyom Antropov of Kazakhstan won a silver medal at the ongoing 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in China’s Jiangshan, Kazinform News Agency cites the NOC.
He lifted 386 kg in total in the men’s 102 kg finals. China’s Liu Huanhua grabbed gold with 410 kg, while Turkmenistan’s Dauranbek Khassanbayev took home bronze with 377 kg in total.
Earlier, Kazakhstan claimed its first medal at 2025 Asian Weightlifting Championships in China.