Kazakhstan pockets gold at Italian Open Green Cup 2025

Maxim Pochivalov represents the city of Shymkent and is also a member of the national team of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Sports department

The Italian Open Green Cup 2025 kicked off on July 7 and will run until July 21. It brings together over 400 athletes from 33 countries.

36 Kazakh athletes defend the country’s colors in team and individual Trap and Skeet events.

Recall that the 16th Asian Shooting Championship is set to run in Shymkent on August 16-30, 2025.