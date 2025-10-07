Kazakhstan pockets gold at Asian Artistic Swimming Championships

In the women’s team event, Kazakhstan secured the gold medal with a total score of 267.0639 points, followed by Uzbekistan with 187.3013 points and Thailand with 180.9401 points completing the podium.

The Kazakh national team consists of athletes from Astana, including Yasmina Islamova, Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva, Anna Pavletsova, Valeriya Stolbunova, and Zhaklin Yakimova.

The Asian Aquatics Championships is set to run till October 10. The tournament brought together athletes from nine countries.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has secured three golds in artistic swimming at the Asian Championships.