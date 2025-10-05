Kazakhstan claims three golds in artistic swimming at Asian Championships
Team Kazakhstan made a spectacular start at the artistic swimming competitions of the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships in Ahmedabad, India. The team secured five medals, three of which were gold, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Kazakhstan swept the top positions in the solo technical routines:
-
Karina Magrupova claimed gold in the women’s technical solo (240.1600 points).
-
Viktor Druzin earned gold in the men’s technical solo (228.1708 points).
The team secured additional solo medals:
-
Eduard Kim took silver (223.5584).
-
Yasmina Islamova earned bronze (204.0066).
Furthermore, Kazakhstan's strong showing culminated in a third gold medal for the day, winning in the team free routine with a score of 267.0639.
Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan swept 10 medals at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships.