Kazakhstan claims three golds in artistic swimming at Asian Championships

Kazakhstan swept the top positions in the solo technical routines:

Karina Magrupova claimed gold in the women’s technical solo (240.1600 points).

Viktor Druzin earned gold in the men’s technical solo (228.1708 points).

The team secured additional solo medals:

Eduard Kim took silver (223.5584).

Yasmina Islamova earned bronze (204.0066).

Furthermore, Kazakhstan's strong showing culminated in a third gold medal for the day, winning in the team free routine with a score of 267.0639.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that Kazakhstan swept 10 medals at the 11th Asian Aquatics Championships.