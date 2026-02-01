Kazakhstan pockets bronze at Short Track Junior World Championships
07:46, 1 February 2026
The junior short track team of Kazakhstan earned a bronze medal at the ISU Short Track Junior World Championships in Salt Lake City, the U.S., Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh National Olympic Committee.
Polina Omelchuk, Nuria Alpysbay, Guldana Zhalmukhan, and Anastasia Galechina represented Kazakhstan in the Group A finals, winning the bronze medal in the women’s 3000m relay.
South Korea claimed gold, while China took home silver.
Ahead of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, Qazinform News Agency looks back at five memorable stories that left a mark on Winter Olympics history.