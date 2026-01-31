Beyond medals: Five unforgettable Winter Olympics stories

Nigeria’s winter pioneers

Nigeria made its Winter Olympics debut at the PyeongChang Games in 2018, becoming the first African nation to field a bobsleigh team. The delegation consisted of bobsledders Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere and Akuoma Omeoga, as well as skeleton racer Simidele Adeagbo.

The two-woman bobsleigh team finished 19th after four runs, while Adeagbo placed 20th in the skeleton event. All four athletes were former track and field competitors who transitioned to winter sports later in their careers.

With no domestic winter sports infrastructure, the team crowdfunded their Olympic campaign and trained on a homemade sled in the United States. Their participation marked a milestone for African representation at the Winter Games.

Boit’s finish-line moment

Philip Boit became Kenya’s first-ever Winter Olympian at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics. Competing in the men’s 10km classical cross-country skiing event, Boit finished 92nd and last, having taken up the sport only two years earlier.

His finishing time was almost eight minutes slower than the second-to-last skier and nearly double that of gold medallist Bjørn Dæhlie. Despite the gap, the Norwegian champion waited at the finish line to greet Boit, a gesture that drew global attention.

The moment later became one of the most widely remembered images of sportsmanship in Olympic history. Boit would go on to name his first son after Dæhlie, citing the impact of that encounter.

Eddie the Eagle

Michael “Eddie the Eagle” Edwards entered the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics as Great Britain’s first Olympic ski jumper. Lacking funding, elite coaching and suitable facilities, he qualified despite finishing last at the 1987 World Championships.

At the Games, Edwards placed last in both the normal hill and large hill events, recording scores far below those of the medal contenders. Despite the results, his enthusiasm and persistence captured international media attention.

His participation later prompted the introduction of stricter qualification standards, informally known as the “Eddie the Eagle Rule.”

Keshavan’s two-decade journey

India’s Shiva Keshavan made his Olympic debut at Nagano 1998 at the age of 16, becoming the youngest luger in Winter Olympics history. Over the next 20 years, he represented India at six consecutive Winter Games.

Throughout his career, Keshavan often trained on improvised tracks and self-funded his participation. He declined offers to compete for other countries despite limited resources. While never reaching the podium, his achievements included an Asian speed record and multiple regional titles.

Keshavan retired after the PyeongChang 2018 Games, finishing 34th in his final Olympic race.

Bradbury’s unexpected gold

Australia’s first Winter Olympic gold medal came in dramatic fashion at the 2002 Salt Lake City Games. Short-track speed skater Steven Bradbury entered the men’s 1000m final as an outsider.

Maintaining a cautious strategy at the back of the pack, Bradbury avoided a collision in the final turn that saw all four leading skaters crash, crossing the finish line unchallenged to claim the gold medal. The victory became one of the most talked-about moments in Olympic history.

