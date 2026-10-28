Kazakhstan pockets 8 medals at U19 World Boxing Championships

Zarina Tolybay claimed Kazakhstan's only gold medal in the women's over 80 kg weight category, defeating Russia's Samira Itonieva in the final.

Three other Kazakh boxers secured silver medals. Alina Kudaigenova (57 kg) lost to Russia's Anastasia Golunova in the final, while Bibarys Ashirbay (70 kg) was defeated by Ireland's John Donoghue. Vladislav Samozhonov (+90 kg) also finished as runner-up after losing to Uzbekistan's Islam Salikhov.

Kazakhstan's four bronze medals went to Madira Zhumakan (51 kg), Indira Kydyrmoldayeva (60 kg), Daniyar Akbissenov (60 kg), and Yerketan Zharkynbek (90 kg).

Russia topped the overall medal standings with five gold and five silver medals, followed by Uzbekistan with three gold, two silver, and two bronze. The United States finished third with two gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, while Kazakhstan placed fourth overall.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina is just one victory away from securing the yearend world No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.