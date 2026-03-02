Kazakhstan pockets 6 golds at World Junior Speed Skating Championships

In the women’s events, Kristina Shumekova from the North Kazakhstan region led the way. A pre-championship favorite, she confirmed her status by taking gold in the 500m, 1000m and 1500m distances and winning the overall all-around standings. She also claimed silver in the 3000m.

Adding to her five individual medals, Shumekova also secured team gold. Teaming up with Varvara Glukhova and Anastasia Belovodova, she claimed victory in the team sprint with a time of 1:28.77, while Poland finished second and Canada took third place.

In the men’s competition, Kazakhstan recorded a breakthrough result as Vadim Chebardakov of Semey captured gold in one of the most thrilling and tactically demanding events — the junior mass start. Over the 10-lap race, he displayed controlled pacing, sharp tactical awareness and a strong finishing sprint to seal the victory.

Both Shumekova and Chebardakov are coached by Aleksandr Zhigin, a Kazakhstani speed skater who competed at the 2006 Winter Olympics.

