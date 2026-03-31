Kazakhstan pockets 5 medals at taekwondo tournament in Türkiye
19:52, 31 March 2026
Kazakhstan’s women’s taekwondo team claimed five medals at the now-running Turkiye Open 2026 in Antalya, Türkiye, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Aidana Kumartayeva won silver in the under 46 kg category.
Nodira Akhmedova (53 kg), Aidana Sundetbay (53 kg), Mariya Sevostyanova (57 kg), and Nazym Makhmutova (73 kg) each secured bronze medals.
The men’s competitions will take place on the final day of the tournament.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh athletes have secured three medals at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.