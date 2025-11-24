EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan pockets five gold medals at Canoe Marathon Asian Championships

    07:38, 24 November 2025

    The 2025 ACC Canoe Marathon Asian Championships concluded yesterday in Hong Kong, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Kazakh Sports and Physical Culture Committee.

    Kazakhstan pockets 5 gold medals at Canoe Marathon Asian Championships
    Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Committee

    Over the three-day marathon, Kazakh athletes won five gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

    Kazakhstan pockets 5 gold medals at Canoe Marathon Asian Championships
    Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Committee

    Tatyana Tokarnitskaya (kayak) finished first in the women’s 3400 m, 20 km, 500 m and 200 m races.

    Timofey Yemelyanov (canoe) grabbed silver in the men’s 3400 m race, gold in 16 km 800 m, bronze in 500 m and 200 m finals.

    Kazakhstan pockets 5 gold medals at Canoe Marathon Asian Championships
    Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Committee

    In total, about 250 athletes from 13 Asian countries took part in this year’s marathon that featured Canoe Sprint (CSP), Canoe Marathon (CAM), Ocean Racing (COR), and Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP).

    Earlier Qazinform reported, Kazakhstan swept 13 medals at Deaflympics 2025.

    Sport Kazakhstan Hong Kong
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All