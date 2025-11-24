Kazakhstan pockets five gold medals at Canoe Marathon Asian Championships

Over the three-day marathon, Kazakh athletes won five gold, one silver, and two bronze medals.

Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Committee

Tatyana Tokarnitskaya (kayak) finished first in the women’s 3400 m, 20 km, 500 m and 200 m races.

Timofey Yemelyanov (canoe) grabbed silver in the men’s 3400 m race, gold in 16 km 800 m, bronze in 500 m and 200 m finals.

Photo credit: Kazakh Sports Committee

In total, about 250 athletes from 13 Asian countries took part in this year’s marathon that featured Canoe Sprint (CSP), Canoe Marathon (CAM), Ocean Racing (COR), and Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP).

