Kazakhstan pockets 4 medals at badminton tournament in Iran

Dmitriy Panarin triumphed in the men’s singles, and together with Nargiza Rakhmetullayeva, went on to secure the mixed doubles title.

The Kazakh team also captured two bronze medals in mixed doubles, won by the duos of Khaitmurat Kulmatov/Diana Namenova and Jangir Ibrayev/Alissa Kuleshova.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani tennis player Aruzhan Sagyndykova, 20, has secured a victory at the ITF W15 tournament in China.