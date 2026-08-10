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    Kazakhstan pockets 3 medals at taekwondo tournament in Russia

    15:37, 10 August 2026

    Kazakhstan's junior taekwondo team claimed three medals at an international tournament held in Odintsovo, Russia, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan pockets 3 medals at taekwondo tournament in Russia
    Photo credit: The National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Lyubov Yun (+68 kg) claimed silver, while Nurila Zharas (+68 kg), and Balgerim Otegen (−68 kg) secured bronze medals.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had won 8 medals at the Asian Open judo tournament.

    Taekwondo Sport Kazakhstan Russia
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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