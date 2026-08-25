Kazakhstan’s taekwondo athlete wins bronze at international tournament in China
15:47, 25 August 2026
Taekwondo athlete Nodira Akhmedova of Kazakhstan has won a bronze medal at the 2026 China Open International Taekwondo Championships, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The tournament was held in the Chinese city of Changsha, where Akhmedova advanced to the semifinals in the women’s under 53 kg weight category.
The Kazakhstani athlete fell to China’s Zuo Ju in the semifinals, settling for a bronze medal.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan had won four medals at the U20 World Wrestling Championships in Slovakia.