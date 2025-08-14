Kazakhstan claims 1st medal at Asian Canoe Slalom Championships

On the opening day, Team Kazakhstan secured a silver medal.

In the women’s K-1 event, Yekaterina Tarantseva clocked the race in 1:04.82, taking the 2nd place.

The Asian Canoe Slalom Championships is set to run till August 17.

As reported earlier, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan has propelled to the quarterfinals of the 2025 Cincinnati Open in the U.S.