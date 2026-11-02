Kazakhstan plans to sign 28 cooperation agreements at COP31 in Türkiye

In addition to memorandums, the preliminary list includes agreements, contracts and other cooperation documents covering meteorology, the energy transition, climate investment, clean technologies, environmental protection and healthcare.

Kazakhstan's Zhasyl Damu JSC also plans to sign several memorandums aimed at expanding international partnerships in climate policy, climate change adaptation and sustainable development. The final list of documents will be determined following consultations with partner organizations.

The business program for Kazakhstan's national pavilion is being developed by Zhasyl Damu with the support of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the preliminary agenda, the pavilion will host 36 events involving international experts, representatives of UN organizations and financial institutions.

One of the key events will be a meeting of environmental ministers from the five Central Asian countries. Discussions will focus on strengthening regional cooperation, developing joint climate initiatives and coordinating efforts to address shared environmental challenges.

Climate finance and the development of carbon markets will also feature prominently on the agenda. Participants will examine mechanisms under the Paris Agreement, opportunities to attract investment in green projects, a just energy transition and the establishment of a national climate investment platform for Kazakhstan.

Another section of the program will focus on the circular economy, waste recycling and the adoption of clean technologies. Planned discussions include a framework partnership program for developing the circular economy in Central Asia, as well as urban experiences in building sustainable infrastructure and attracting investment.

Climate change adaptation will be addressed through several regional priorities, including the restoration of the North Aral Sea, the preservation of Caspian Sea ecosystems, sustainable water resource management, strengthening agricultural resilience, and the protection and restoration of forests and steppe ecosystems.

The technology agenda will cover the application of artificial intelligence and space technologies, methane emissions monitoring, building energy efficiency and the use of scientific data in climate policymaking.

The program will also include discussions on the impact of climate change on public health, environmental education and youth participation in climate policy.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would set up a forest biological pest control lab.