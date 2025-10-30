15 documents signed at Kazakhstan-Afghanistan Business Forum in Shymkent

The Forum brought together both countries' business communities and authorities, and was organized with the support of the Government of Kazakhstan.

Welcoming the participants, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin noted the importance of the two countries’ cooperation.

Minister of Industry and Commerce of Aghanistan Nooruddin Azizi and Ambassador at large, Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for Afghanistan Yerkin Tukumov also delivered a speech of welcome.

Photo credit: Shymkent Mayor's Office

One of the key moments of the forum was the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the QazTrade Trade Policy Development Center and Shymkent Invest – Front Office. This partnership opens up new opportunities for joint investments and strengthens trade relations between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.

“Despite challenges, we are confident that the bilateral trade will continue developing. Our goal is to preserve the current volumes, and to expand the range of exported goods,” Director General of QazTrade Aitmukhammed Aldazharov says.

According to QazTrade, in 2024, commodity turnover between the two countries made 545.2 billion US dollars.

Photo credit: Shymkent Mayor's Office

During the forum, QazTrade and Gazanfar Corporation signed an agreement on the establishment of a partner office in Mazar-i-Sharif, called to become an important center for boosting the bilateral trade and expanding cooperation between Kazakhstan and Afghanistan.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan dispatched over 272 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.