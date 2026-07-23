Kazakhstan plans to launch KAIST branch in Alatau

During the meeting, the two sides explored ways to enhance Kazakhstan's research ecosystem, improve local scientists' access to international scientific databases and analytical resources, and deepen long-term partnerships with global academic and technology organizations.

Minister Nurbek highlighted ongoing government initiatives aimed at positioning Kazakhstan as an international education hub while attracting more foreign students. He also presented joint projects with leading global technology companies focused on developing and integrating artificial intelligence into education, scientific research, and public administration.

A key topic of discussion was the planned launch of KAIST Kazakhstan in Alatau. The new campus is expected to serve as a center for educating the next generation of engineers and researchers.

As part of the visit, the delegation toured several of Kazakhstan's leading higher education institutions, including Nazarbayev University and the local branches of Cardiff University and Coventry University.

At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in the digital transformation of science and higher education. They also expressed readiness to continue working together to improve the quality of scientific research, promote innovative solutions, and adopt international best practices.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Pakistan seek closer cooperation in higher education and science.