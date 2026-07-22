Kazakhstan, Pakistan seek closer cooperation in higher education and science

The ministry's press service said the sides discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Pakistan in higher education and science. The talks focused on the internationalization of higher education, the development of transnational education programs, expanding academic and scientific ties, and enhancing institutional cooperation between universities in both countries.

Minister Nurbek presented Kazakhstan’s key priorities in modernizing its higher education and science sectors. He highlighted government initiatives aimed at attracting world-class universities, opening branches of leading foreign institutions, increasing academic autonomy, aligning educational programs with international standards, strengthening universities’ research capacity, advancing digital transformation, and enhancing the export potential of domestic higher education.

The Kazakhstani side also provided information on the integration of national universities into the global academic community, improvements in international university rankings, the growing number of foreign students studying in Kazakhstan, and initiatives designed to strengthen the country’s position as a leading academic hub in Central Asia.

The two sides also exchanged views on expanding student and faculty mobility, developing joint and dual-degree programs, promoting scientific research cooperation and innovation projects, and creating more opportunities for Pakistani students to study at Kazakhstan’s higher and postgraduate education institutions.

In his turn, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Qamar praised the achievements of Kazakhstan’s higher education reforms and expressed strong interest in the country’s experience in developing transnational education, attracting international universities, and improving the competitiveness of its education system.

In turn, the Federal Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training of Pakistan Wajiha Qamar highly praised the modernization of Kazakhstan's higher education system, expressing special interest in the reforms implemented in recent years.

She noted that the Kazakhstani experience in developing transnational education, attracting international universities, and enhancing the competitiveness of the higher education system is of significant practical interest to Pakistan.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening mutually beneficial cooperation in science and higher education, implementing joint academic and research initiatives, expanding international partnerships, and strengthening direct links between leading universities of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China consider opening a vocational college to train water industry specialists.