Tokayev outlines historic mission to build a new Kazakhstan for future generations

According to the President, the National Fund’s main goal and mission is to preserve the country’s wealth, increase it, and use it for the benefit of current and future generations.

“For many years, the National Fund has fulfilled this core task, making a significant contribution to financial stability. To ensure the well-being of younger generations, we must take concrete and bold steps now. We cannot postpone addressing pressing problems. Every issue must be resolved. This is the main requirement. We must pass on to future generations a civilized, advanced and renewed state. This is our duty and responsibility to future generations,” Tokayev said.

The Head of State noted that the country’s historic responsibility to future generations involves more than leaving them financial savings in bank accounts. It also means building and passing on a fundamentally new country, one that is technologically advanced, has a strong and competitive economy, modern infrastructure and high living standards, and offers every citizen opportunities for self-realization.

“This is our main task, a mission of historic significance. It means long-term investment in human capital, improving citizens’ quality of life and, therefore, investing in the country’s future,” the President stressed.

At the same time, he said Kazakhstan must maintain a balance between accumulating funds in the National Fund and spending them.

“Funds should be directed only toward projects that bring the greatest benefit to society. Most importantly, the money spent must deliver economic and social returns. The main purpose of allocating public funds is to improve people’s well-being,” Tokayev said.

According to the President, local small and medium-sized businesses with strong technical resources and substantial experience should be involved in implementing these projects. Construction work will be subject to strict oversight.

“First, around 70 healthcare facilities will be built in the regions. These will include maternity hospitals, hospitals, ambulance stations, rehabilitation centers for children, as well as sports halls suited to the needs of children with special needs. In addition, construction will begin on around 50 education, sports and cultural facilities. We must begin building these essential, high-quality facilities as soon as possible and put them into operation in the near future,” Tokayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh President urged high-quality standards in national and local road construction.