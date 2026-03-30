Kazakhstan plans to increase life expectancy to 77 years by 2029

The initiative is a part of the broader National Plan and government directives aimed at building a resilient, citizen-focused healthcare framework.

The Concept, as stated by the Healthcare Ministry, sets out a long-term vision for a stable and effective healthcare system focused on citizens’ requirements, providing comprehensive coverage and equal access to high-quality medical services.

“The Concept involves achieving complex actions, including the development of integrated medical assistance, incorporation of new-generation digital solutions, strengthening of human capital, and improvement of medical science. The key idea is to increase life expectancy to 77 years by 2029, alongside a decrease in premature mortality from the main non-infectious diseases, including cardiovascular disease, cancer morbidity, diabetes, and chronic respiratory diseases,” the Healthcare Ministry stated.

The document identifies nine strategic areas, such as development of new-generation first aid and medical services, enhanced access to medical services, implementation of high-tech and personalized medicine, strengthening of medication support, and growth of domestic pharmaceutical industry.

Additionally, a system of 168 activities and target indicators will be implemented at regional and national levels under the Concept.

“The Concept was developed in cooperation with leading experts in science, medical universities, as well as international organizations such as the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF, and UNFPA,” the authority added.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had extended the Healthcare Development Concept until 2029.