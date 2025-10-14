Kazakhstan plans to establish Altai Taekwondo League

“We are already working on several concrete initiatives, one of which is the creation of the Altai League. It is expected to bring together countries of the Altai region. The goal is to organize ranking tournaments within the league, which would enhance our athletes’ chances of qualifying for the Olympic Games. In addition, this initiative will expand the national competition calendar and elevate the overall standard of sporting events,” said Kudret Shamiyev.

He also noted that a month ago, Kazakhstan joined the international organization GCS, which is headquartered in Kyrgyzstan.

“This is one of the programs of the World Taekwondo Federation. The organization supports developing countries and holds special programs and tournaments for refugees,” the Federation president explained.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan has won the right to host the ITF Taekwon-Do World Championships 2029, beating Kyrgyzstan’s bid, in a vote by the ITF members.