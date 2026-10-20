Kazakhstan plans to allow road bitumen exports

Kazakhstan currently bans bitumen exports to countries outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), but the Ministry of Energy is proposing an exception for road bitumen.

According to the ministry, demand for road bitumen varies seasonally. When road construction slows, domestic producers are left with excess supplies and unused production capacity.

The ministry believes that allowing exports would help producers sell surplus bitumen abroad during the off-season while maintaining steady operations at Kazakhstan's refineries.

The draft order was developed following instructions from Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov during his visit to Mangistau region on July 23, 2026.

The proposal is open for public discussion until November 4, 2026.

Kazakhstan now fully meets its domestic demand for road bitumen following the expansion of the Caspi Bitum plant.

The expansion increased the plant's annual oil processing capacity from 1 million to 1.5 million tons, raising road bitumen production from 500,000 to 750,000 tons a year.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov had discussed joint projects in the gas processing and telecommunications sectors with executives of Qatar's Power International Holding.