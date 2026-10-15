Kazakhstan and Qatar discuss major energy projects

The meeting focused on cooperation in the gas processing and telecommunications industries.

The Qatari company is involved in multiple joint energy projects, according to the Kazakh Ministry of Energy.

Kashagan gas processing

For instance, two gas processing plants with annual capacities of 1 billion and 2.5 billion cubic meters are set to be built at the Kashagan field.

Construction and installation work is underway at the 1 bcm plant, and delivery of the main equipment is nearly complete. The plant is scheduled to be commissioned in 2027.

As for the second plant, preparations are underway for the main phase, and an EPC contractor has been selected. The project is scheduled for completion in 2030.

Pipeline expansion

Work is underway to build a second line for the Beineu–Bozoy–Shymkent Main Gas Pipeline to boost the country's gas transportation infrastructure.

Design, equipment, and material deliveries are continuing. The first phase is set to be completed in 2027, and the second in 2029.

Telecom

The talks also covered deeper collaboration across the telecommunications industry.

Strategic partnership

The Prime Minister stressed the need to step up collaboration on all the above projects to ensure facilities are commissioned on time. Kazakhstan's Government is providing the necessary support to resolve emerging issues promptly.

For their part, the holding's executives reaffirmed their commitment to win-win cooperation and vowed to make necessary efforts to fulfill all agreements.

As Qazinform News Agency wrote in July this year, construction of the Kashagan gas processing plant under the EPC contract had reached 60% completion.