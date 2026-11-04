Kazakhstan plans new flights to Vienna, New York, and Milan in 2027

According to Nalibayev, Kazakhstan is continuing to expand its international flight network, with the first flight from Almaty to Tokyo scheduled for November 30, 2026.

The First Deputy Prime Minister also highlighted efforts to develop the country's aviation infrastructure, including the designation of key aviation hubs operating under special economic zone regimes. Upgrades to aviation fuel facilities and cargo terminals are underway, alongside improvements to rail and road connections to support multimodal transport.

As part of broader efforts to strengthen Kazakhstan's role as an international air transit hub, the government is also modernizing airport infrastructure, including the reconstruction of runways and terminals across the country.

Nalibayev said modernization work is underway at Almaty and Urzhar airports, along with the construction of a second runway in Shymkent. He also noted that the runway at Pavlodar Airport had been reconstructed and Arkalyk Airport restored in August 2026.

Construction is also underway on three new airports in Zaysan, Katon-Karagay, and Kenderli, following instructions from the Head of State. All three projects are expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan would modernize airport infrastructure under the 3-year plan through 2029.