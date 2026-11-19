The discussions were held on the sidelines of the 7th ICAO Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7), where Kazakhstan's Deputy Minister of Transport Talgat Lastayev met with Stefan Schnorr, State Secretary at Germany's Federal Ministry of Transport.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in civil aviation, expand air connectivity, develop partnerships with European aircraft manufacturers, and address key issues in international aviation.

Lastayev praised the strong cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany and reaffirmed Kazakhstan's interest in further expanding air connectivity between the two countries.

The talks also focused on Kazakhstan's growing cooperation with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

Air Astana and FlyArystan currently operate a combined fleet of 65 Airbus aircraft, with 36 belonging to Air Astana and 29 to FlyArystan. Both airlines primarily operate aircraft from the Airbus A320 family.

As part of their fleet expansion plans, the airlines are expected to receive an additional 23 Airbus aircraft by 2030.

Meanwhile, in June 2026, Air Astana signed an agreement with Airbus in Brussels to purchase up to 50 aircraft from the A320neo family, with deliveries expected to begin in 2031.

The two sides also discussed strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan's and Germany's aviation authorities in the investigation of aircraft accidents and incidents.

Following the meeting, both countries agreed to explore the possibility of signing a new cooperation agreement. The proposed agreement would strengthen ties between their aviation authorities and promote regular exchanges of expertise, experience, and best practices.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and the Maldives had agreed to double the number of permitted scheduled flights between the two countries from seven to 14 per week for designated airlines on each side.