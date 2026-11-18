The agreement was reached during a meeting between Saltanat Tompiyeva, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport, and Abdul Haris, Chairperson of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Maldives. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Seventh Worldwide Air Transport Conference (ATConf/7) of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in Montreal, Canada.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation, expanding air services, and developing tourism links between the two countries.

In addition to increasing flight frequencies, the sides discussed the possibility of operating flights under fifth-freedom traffic rights. This arrangement could provide airlines with additional commercial opportunities when developing international routes.

The Maldives remains a popular holiday destination among Kazakhstani travelers, creating further potential for expanding air connectivity between the countries.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in strengthening their partnership and expanding cooperation in the field of civil aviation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported FlyArystan would launch direct flights from Uralsk to Dubai in December.