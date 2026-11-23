As part of the project, AgroKompleks Ushtobe LLP is reviving a flour mill that has been idle for more than a decade, with plans to renovate and modernize the existing facilities and establish three agricultural processing operations.

The complex is expected to have a total annual production capacity of up to 600,000 metric tons, comprising 300,000 metric tons of animal feed, 150,000 metric tons of oils and fats, and 150,000 metric tons of flour.

The project, scheduled to run from 2026 to 2028, is expected to create around 300 permanent jobs for residents of the Karatal district.

Development will take place in three stages, with restoration work already underway at the site. Current efforts include reinforcing existing buildings and upgrading production infrastructure.

The first stage, planned for 2027, will involve the launch of an animal feed plant capable of producing up to 300,000 metric tons annually. The facility is expected to boost domestic feed production and strengthen the feed supply for the livestock sector.

The second stage will focus on establishing an oils and fats production facility with an annual capacity of 150,000 metric tons.

The final stage, scheduled for 2028, will see the launch of a modernized flour mill capable of processing up to 150,000 metric tons of grain per year.

Once completed, the complex will bring together three complementary agricultural processing operations at a single site. This is expected to increase processing capacity, expand the range of domestically produced goods, and create additional demand for agricultural raw materials.

The project will also breathe new life into an industrial facility that has stood idle for more than a decade. Its redevelopment is expected to create jobs, support local businesses, and provide new opportunities for the region's agricultural sector.

The new complex is also expected to strengthen cooperation between agricultural producers, livestock farms, and processing companies.

By bringing animal feed, oils and fats, and flour production together, the complex will help create an integrated production chain, from agricultural raw materials to higher-value finished products.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Minister of Agriculture Aidarbek Saparov had announced that Kazakhstan's exports of processed agricultural products reached $3.4 billion in the first nine months of 2026, up nearly $1 billion from $2.5 billion during the same period last year.