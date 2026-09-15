KazTransOil’s Batumi Terminal records highest monthly throughput since 2017

The record was driven by increased cargo volumes and the resumption of crude oil and jet fuel handling this year. At the same time, fuel oil throughput has been gradually declining due to deeper refining at Kazakhstan’s domestic plants, according to the press service of KazTransOil.

From January to August 2026, the terminal processed a total of 1.251 million tons, up 37,000 tons or 3% compared to the same period in 2025. This included 178,000 tons of crude oil, 589,000 tons of heavy oil products, 401,000 tons of light oil products, and 83,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas.

With the backing of JSC KazTransOil, Batumi Oil Terminal continues to expand its operational capacity, boosting cargo volumes and reinforcing its role as a key transport and logistics hub on the Black Sea coast.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to more than double its annual oil refining capacity to 39 million tons by 2040 under a new strategy aimed at modernizing the sector, increasing processing depth and expanding petrochemical production.