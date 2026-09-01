Kazakhstan pilots QazETA travel authorization for visa-free visitors

According to the Embassy, QazETA is a state digital platform designed to provide foreigners with “convenient, transparent and secure access to key migration and related services” through a single digital window.

The platform is currently operating in pilot mode and includes electronic visas, ETA applications, e-Residency and certificates confirming border crossings.

“Foreigners planning a trip to Kazakhstan must submit an ETA application through the mobile application no later than 72 hours before travel,” the Embassy said.

The ETA fee is expected to be around 3,900 tenge, or approximately 8 euros, if the application is submitted at least 72 hours before arrival. If the fee is paid directly at the border, it will amount to 7,600 tenge, or around 16 euros.

The ETA will be valid for 180 days, while the actual permitted period of stay will remain subject to Kazakhstan’s migration legislation.

The Embassy stressed that an approved ETA does not automatically guarantee admission to Kazakhstan. “The final decision on entry into the country is made by the authorized state body of Kazakhstan during border control.”

Diplomatic and service passport holders, members of official delegations and representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Kazakhstan are exempt from the requirement.

During the pilot period, obtaining an ETA remains voluntary for citizens of visa-free countries. “After its completion, the phased introduction of mandatory ETA requirements for these categories of citizens is planned,” the Embassy said.

The QazETA mobile application is available through Google Play and the App Store.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan and the European Union completed expert-level negotiations on visa facilitation and readmission agreements.