Kazakhstan performs world-class robotic orthopedic surgeries

Recognized as a flagship in robot-assisted surgery, it is widely used in leading clinics in the US and Europe.

Over 1.5 million surgeries have already been performed worldwide with this technology.

Its effectiveness and safety are supported by more than 500 scientific studies.

Installed in more than 45 countries, making it one of the most studied and proven systems in orthopedics.

Before surgery, a personalized 3D model of the patient’s joint is created, allowing surgeons to plan every detail.

During the operation, the robot guides instrument movements, ensuring accuracy, reducing risks of implant misplacement, and minimizing soft tissue damage.

This leads to safer procedures, consistent outcomes, and faster recovery times.

World studies show higher accuracy in implant placement, reduced tissue trauma and lower risk of complications, shorter rehabilitation periods and quicker return to normal activity and improved overall quality of treatment for patients.

Traumatologists at the hospital have undergone specialized training and have already begun performing surgeries with the robotic system.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan launches next-generation smart surgery technologies.