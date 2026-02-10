Kazakhstan pavilion wows global tourism leaders in Mumbai

The Kazakh delegation included representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in India and the Almaty City Administration. In addition, the event was attended by executives from leading tourism companies of Kazakhstan, as well as representatives from organizations such as Air Astana, the Ritz-Carlton Kazakhstan hotel chain, and other industry-specific companies.

Photo credit: MFA

The Kazakhstan pavilion presented the country's rich and harmonious cultural heritage, embodied in a contemporary design solution. The exhibition vividly demonstrated Kazakhstan's national craftsmanship, culture, and identity, helping to strengthen its position as one of Central Asia's leading tourist destinations.

Photo credit: MFA

The exhibition attracted considerable attention from the professional community and was awarded the prestigious prize for “Best Promotion of Urban Tourism.”

As part of the exhibition in Mumbai, the Kazakh delegation held more than 100 targeted B2B meetings with leading tour operators, airlines, and international hotel chains. The talks focused on developing inbound tourism, creating new tourism products, and expanding partnerships, with a particular emphasis on the promising Indian market.

On the final day of the exhibition, Kazakhstan strengthened its steadily developing cooperation with the Indian tourism industry by organizing a themed networking evening held in conjunction with the OTM-2026 exhibition.

Photo credit: MFA

The meeting format combined the presentation of tourist destinations and substantive industry dialogue, clearly reflecting the sustained momentum of cooperation between Kazakhstan and India in tourism, aviation, and investment.

It is noted that this year's exhibition was the largest in its history, with more than 2,200 representatives from over 60 countries, as well as 30 Indian states and union territories. Participants in the event include high-ranking representatives of government agencies, national tourism organizations, airlines, hotel chains, and leading players in the global tourism industry.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and India reaffirmed their commitment to elevate a strategic partnership.