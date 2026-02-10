EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kazakhstan and India vow to elevate strategic partnership

    04:39, 10 February 2026

    Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Yermek Kosherbayev received on Monday Indian Ambassador Sailas Thangal, Qazinform News Agency cites the MFA's press service.

    Kazakhstan and India vow to elevate strategic partnership
    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    During the meeting in Astana, the sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and India, as well as their readiness for close cooperation, including within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, the SCO, and CICA.

    Kazakhstan and India vow to elevate strategic partnership
    Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

    The importance of further advancing the “Central Asia - India” Dialogue as a key platform for discussing priority issues of regional cooperation was underscored.

    Minister Kosherbayev emphasized the particular importance of developing cooperation between Kazakhstan and India as a key partner in South Asia, highlighting the priority of trade, economic, and investment interaction, the development of transport and logistics links, as well as the expansion of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and tourism.

    In turn, Ambassador Thangal expressed his appreciation for the meeting and confirmed New Delhi’s interest in expanding multifaceted cooperation with Kazakhstan.

    Following the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain contacts on current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

    As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan and Serbia mulled over cooperation prospects.

    Kazakhstan and India Ministry of Foreign Affairs Foreign policy Foreign investments Diplomacy Astana Asia
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All