Kazakhstan partners with UWW to set up International Wrestling Academy

Marking a historic milestone, UWW and the Kazakhstan Wrestling Federation have partnered to build a new Wrestling Academy, which will house comprehensive training facilities for Greco-Roman, freestyle, women's, and beach wrestling, as well as medical and sports science laboratories.

The Academy aims to become a premier center for fostering elite coaches and athletes. It is expected to blend Kazakhstan’s traditional wrestling heritage with global standards.

This academy is a game-changer for taking the system of training young wrestlers to a new level and cultivating specialists in compliance with international standards, said Yerkin Okassov, President of the Kazakhstan Wrestling Federation.

On behalf of UWW, the agreement was signed by visiting President Nenad Lalovic and UWW Asia President Mohamad Al-Awamleh.

Following high-level meetings in Astana, the Kazakhstan Wrestling Federation and United World Wrestling (UWW) inked a memorandum of cooperation. The pact secures the establishment of a UWW-recognized high-performance wrestling academy designed to train elite athletes.

During their visit, global wrestling officials applauded the fast-paced development of the sport in Kazakhstan and pledged to enhance cooperation. The delegation inspected prominent sports infrastructure in Almaty and Astana, including the Barys Arena and the Martial Arts Palace named after Zhaksylyk Ushkermpirov.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan wins gold and two bronzes at the Asian Wrestling Championships.