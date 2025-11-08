Kazakhstan partners with Cointelegraph to boost Web3 and digital innovation

The partnership aims to increase international attention on Kazakhstan’s achievements in blockchain, fintech, and artificial intelligence while fostering collaboration between government, business, and the Web3 community.

Jeffrey Milligan, Global Head of Partnerships at Cointelegraph, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, noting that Kazakhstan has made remarkable progress in building a transparent and innovative digital economy. He added that through the partnership, Cointelegraph seeks to contribute to further development by sharing international experience, enhancing media collaboration, and connecting local innovators with the global Web3 ecosystem.

The MoU covers a wide range of initiatives, including the development of educational programs and workshops for government and business representatives, joint research projects, and large-scale Web3 and fintech events in Kazakhstan.

Additionally, the partnership will produce original media content and analytical materials to showcase Kazakhstan’s digital transformation on Cointelegraph’s global platform.

Founded in 2013, Cointelegraph is a leading international publication covering blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and digital technologies, with offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and a readership of millions worldwide.

The Web3 ecosystem represents a new generation of internet technologies based on blockchain, decentralization, and tokenization.

