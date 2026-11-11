Kazakhstan participates in key CSTO security meetings in Moscow

The Kazakh delegation was also led by Aida Balayeva, Deputy Chairperson of the Security Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Aidos Myrzakhmetov, Minister of Defence, according to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

During the meeting, participants discussed pressing issues of international and regional security, reviewed the CSTO’s activities over the current year, and discussed the Organization’s priorities for 2027. Mukhtar Tileuberdi briefed the participants on Kazakhstan’s approaches to strengthening cooperation within the CSTO framework and put forward a number of proposals for the Organization’s further development.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The participants of the Joint Meeting approved a number of political statements and the draft Agreement on the CSTO Parliamentary Assembly. They also agreed on the agenda and draft documents for the CSTO Collective Security Council Session, which will be held with the participation of heads of state on 11 November in Moscow.

Earlier, it was reported that Mukhtar Tileuberdi attended the International Forum on Collective Security and delivered a speech at the plenary session "Collective Security in a Multipolar World."