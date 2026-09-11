Kazakhstan participates in ICESCO Extraordinary General Conference in Rabat

The event brought together representatives of 40 member states at ministerial level, as well as ambassadors and secretaries-general of national commissions.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Morocco and Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to ICESCO, Saulekul Sailaukyzy, led the Kazakh delegation at the session.

Photo credit: ICESCO

Discussions focused on further strengthening ICESCO’s financial sustainability, improving program implementation, and ensuring timely payment of contributions while safeguarding the Organization’s financial independence.

Delegates adopted the General Secretariat’s report on urgent financial and administrative measures, and endorsed the temporary steps outlined in the Emergency Plan for the Sustainability of Operations. A central element of the plan is the settlement of member states’ contributions and arrears.

Photo credit: icesco.org

Addressing the session, Sailaukyzy emphasized Kazakhstan’s consistent record of fulfilling its membership obligations and providing voluntary support for ICESCO’s initiatives. She urged all member states to meet their financial commitments promptly, stressing that the Organization’s sustainability depends on collective discipline and solidarity.

The Kazakh side also backed the adoption of the draft resolutions presented at the session and reaffirmed its readiness to continue and expand cooperation with ICESCO through joint projects and programs.

Kazakhstan’s participation in the Extraordinary Session of the General Conference underscores the country’s consistent commitment to supporting ICESCO’s institutional and financial sustainability, as well as its dedication to multilateral collaboration in education, science, and culture across the Islamic world.

Earlier, it was reported that the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) and the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at strengthening food security and tackling climate change across the Islamic world.