ICESCO and AOAD sign deal to boost food security and climate resilience

The agreement, signed at ICESCO headquarters by Director-General Salem bin Mohammed Al Malik and AOAD chief Ibrahim El Dukheri, focuses on expanding cooperation in agriculture through science, technology and innovation.

Al Malik said accelerating climate change required stronger partnerships to mitigate economic and social impacts, highlighting the need for improved management of water and natural resources. He also pointed to the growing role of artificial intelligence in protecting cultural heritage.

Al Dukhri praised ICESCO's efforts in environmental protection and smart agriculture, expressing readiness to share expertise and promote modern technologies to support climate adaptation.

The agreement includes joint initiatives in areas such as space technologies for agriculture, food security, climate resilience, smart farming, water management and capacity building for agricultural development professionals.

Previously, Qazinform reported the OTS and IOFS partner to boost food security.