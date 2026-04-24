Kazakhstan, Palestine reaffirm commitment to trusting dialogue

During the meeting on Friday, held in a warm and constructive atmosphere, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan-Palestine cooperation, highlighting the steady development of bilateral relations and their mutual commitment to further strengthening them. Particular attention was paid to expanding cooperation in political, humanitarian, and other areas of mutual interest.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, emphasizing the importance of consolidating efforts to enhance stability and security.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a regular, trusting dialogue to deepen partnership and advance joint initiatives effectively.

Photo source: gov.kz

As President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev previously emphasized, Kazakhstan consistently supports international initiatives to recognize Palestine as a full member of the international community.