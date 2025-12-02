Kazakhstan backs international initiatives aimed at recognizing Palestine as a full member of international community - President

Welcoming the guest, the Head of State highlighted that since the establishment of diplomatic relations, cooperation between Kazakhstan and Palestine has developed in a spirit of friendship, mutual support, and respect.

As Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized, Kazakhstan consistently supports international initiatives aimed at recognizing Palestine as a full member of the international community.

Photo credit: Akorda

President Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan is firmly committed to a diplomatic settlement of the situation in the Middle East and the creation of the State of Palestine based on the "two states for two peoples" formula, in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law.

Mahmoud Al-Habbash conveyed a personal message from the President of Palestine, Mahmoud Abbas, to the Head of State and expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of the Palestinian people and their aspirations for a peaceful and bright future.

Photo credit: Akorda

According to him, Kazakhstan is rightfully considered a brotherly country to Palestine, a fact reflected in bilateral and multilateral formats, primarily within the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).



Concluding the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev conveyed warm wishes to Mahmoud Abbas and an invitation to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan.

