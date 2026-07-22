Kazakhstan, China consider opening vocational college to train water industry specialists

During the meeting, the two sides discussed expanding cooperation in the preparation and advanced training of specialists in the water sector. Officials considered plans to establish a joint training center in Taraz based at the Kazakh Research Institute of Water Management, as well as a joint vocational college at the Kazakh National University of Water Management and Irrigation.

The proposed institutions are expected to provide comprehensive training programs for water industry professionals, including with the participation of Chinese instructors and experts.

The sides also discussed developing a program to provide advanced training opportunities for Kazakhstani water specialists in China.

Following the meeting, Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation and the Three Gorges Vocational College of Electric Power agreed to create a working group to further develop and coordinate joint initiatives.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to upgrade over 976 kilometers of water canals by the 2026 end.