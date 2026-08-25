Kazakhstan, Pakistan reaffirm commitment to expanding bilateral cooperation

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari praised the level of Kazakh-Pakistani cooperation and highlighted significant progress in strengthening bilateral ties. Particular attention was given to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s state visit to Islamabad in February 2026, which gave additional momentum to the countries’ strategic partnership.

Zardari expressed appreciation for Kazakhstan’s contribution to strengthening bilateral ties and reaffirmed Pakistan’s interest in further expanding cooperation across all areas of mutual interest.

The meeting followed talks between Ambassador Kistafin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 10. Sharif also spoke highly of the state of Kazakh-Pakistani relations and emphasized the importance of further developing mutually beneficial cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulatory telegrams to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day.