Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Pakistan on its Independence Day
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent congratulatory telegrams to President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the occasion of the country’s Independence Day, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
In his congratulatory telegrams, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Pakistan’s achievements in sustainable development and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation across a wide range of bilateral and international issues.
The Kazakh leader said the upcoming state visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Astana is expected to give a new momentum to bilateral ties.
In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Pakistan’s leadership and prosperity to the friendly people of Pakistan.
As earlier reported, the state visit of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan this February was his first foreign trip of the year.
That visit, the first in over 20 years, opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, focusing on diversification of logistics routes, expansion of trade and economic ties and strengthening regional security.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and the people of Singapore on Independence Day.