Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Pakistan on its Independence Day

In his congratulatory telegrams, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Pakistan’s achievements in sustainable development and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation across a wide range of bilateral and international issues.

The Kazakh leader said the upcoming state visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to Astana is expected to give a new momentum to bilateral ties.

In conclusion, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished success to Pakistan’s leadership and prosperity to the friendly people of Pakistan.

As earlier reported, the state visit of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Pakistan this February was his first foreign trip of the year.

That visit, the first in over 20 years, opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, focusing on diversification of logistics routes, expansion of trade and economic ties and strengthening regional security.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and the people of Singapore on Independence Day.