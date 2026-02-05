Kazakhstan-Pakistan chess cooperation reaches new level

Kazakhstan Chess Federation actively shares its experience with Pakistani colleagues, organizing training sessions and tournaments, as well as working with local youth and national team.

President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, CEO of Freedom Holding Corp., Timur Turlov, emphasized the role of sports projects in building trust and laying foundation for economic ties.

Addressing the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum, which brought together representatives of the two countries’ business communities and state agencies, Turlov said that Kazakhstan had been developing chess together with Pakistan for several years.

“These days, modern chess classrooms are opening in Islamabad, prepared and equipped by our Federation. This is a true reflection of our friendship and a sign that Kazakhstan and Pakistan take the development of human capital and future generations equally seriously,” he noted.

“Our countries are united by a young population, a love for the digital sphere, and readiness for leadership. We can strengthen each other and will continue to do so, relying on the political will of our leaders and the high level of mutual trust,” said Turlov.

The opening of the chess academy at the Dostyq Sports Center became a remarkable event. First Vice President of the Kazakhstan Chess Federation, Darmen Sadvakassov, took part in the ceremony. The Federation renovated and equipped the facility with modern training tools. A year-long plan of joint activities, including trainings, master classes, and tournaments, was signed at the opening ceremony. Sadvakassov also held a simultaneous exhibition against Pakistan’s national youth team.

“We have agreed with the Pakistan Chess Federation that their children will come to competitions in Kazakhstan. For our part, we will send Kazakhstani coaches to work with Pakistani children. We have one of the strongest youth teams in the world, and we are ready to share our experience. There is great potential here: seven million children are already engaged in chess,” said Darmen Sadvakassov.

