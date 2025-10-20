Kazakhstan, Luxembourg commit to deeper political and economic cooperation

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, paying special attention to the development of political dialogue, as well as to the expansion of cooperation in economic and cultural spheres.

The diplomats paid particular attention to the implementation of the agreements reached during the meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Luxembourg Luc Frieden on the sidelines of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2025. The Kazakh diplomat noted that this meeting had given new momentum to bilateral relations and opened up opportunities for further development of cooperation.

Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Luxembourg as an important partner within the European Union, taking into account that this year Kazakhstan and the EU mark the 10th anniversary of the signing of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. The potential for cooperation between the two countries covers such areas as green technologies, digitalization, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, and agriculture.

For his part, Secretary-General Olinger highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s efforts in strengthening regional stability and emphasized that Luxembourg views our country as a reliable partner in Central Asia. He expressed his readiness to continue cooperation within the framework of the EU and international organizations, including the UN, as well as to support joint initiatives aimed at expanding economic and humanitarian ties.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further developing political dialogue, enhancing trade and investment cooperation, and strengthening contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

For reference: The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Luxembourg amounted to 13.6 million US dollars in January-August 2025, mainly due to imports from Luxembourg. In 2024, trade turnover totaled 19.54 million dollars (exports: 36.5 thousand, imports:19.5 million). The gross inflow of direct investment from Luxembourg into Kazakhstan in 2024 amounted to 520.5 million dollars, compared to 424.5 million dollars in 2023. From 2005 to the second quarter of 2025, the total volume of investments amounted to 3.5 billion US dollars. There are currently 178 enterprises operating in Kazakhstan with the participation of Luxembourg capital.

As previously reported, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg marked a historic event — the abdication of Grand Duke Henri and the accession to the throne of his eldest son, Guillaume V.