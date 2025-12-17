Kazakhstan outlines key energy development tasks

The Head of State said this year a unique project will be completed to reinforce power grids in western regions. It is expected to link the networks of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Mangystau regions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said large projects are being implemented in Kazakhstan, in particular, new power units will be built at Ekibastuz GRES-2, and construction of a third GRES will begin to help eliminate electricity shortages.

The President stressed the task facing the Government and akimat in 2026 is modernization of power plants in Almaty. It will help reduce air pollution and significantly improve the city’s environment.

Besides, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said next year, steam-gas power plants in Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions must be fully commissioned, while facilities producing more than 26 gigawatts of electricity will be put into service by 2035.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of renewable energy sources. He said Kazakhstan’s coal reserves reach some 33 billion tons.

Over the past five years, around 2.5 billion Us dollars has been invested in renewables. Their share in the national energy balance has exceeded 7%.

He stressed Kazakhstan established cooperation with leading global companies to expand clean energy production.

The President highlighted the strategic significance of the decision to build a nuclear power plant that will strengthen Kazakhstan’s energy capacity.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also called on citizens to be responsible. He stressed electricity, heat, and water are vital resources that must be used rationally. Wastefulness is unacceptable and it should become part of our national character and culture.

Earlier the President said it is impossible to build a strong state without steady energy sources.