Kazakhstan outlines its EAEU chairmanship priorities

He said, despite the current complicated geopolitical situation in the world, the Union follows its goals and tasks to ensure sustainable economic growth of EAEU member states. First of all, the point at issue is the joint market that provides movement of goods, services, capital and workforce. He noted the EAEU contributes to technological updating of national economies, development of industrial cooperation and strengthening positions of its member states in the global market.

Olzhas Bektenov highlighted on January 1, 2026, Kazakhstan took over the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) governing bodies. In this regard, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent an address to member states outlining the main priorities of Kazakhstan’s chairmanship, taking into account current economic realities.

Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the country will focus on the application of artificial intelligence across EAEU activities. Member states must adapt to modern technologies, using AI in customs administration, logistics, industry, agriculture, and other sectors.

"Kazakhstan has set a strategic goal of becoming a fully digital nation. A modern ecosystem has already been established, with Astana Hub, the largest international IT startup technopark in Central Asia, as its key element. In addition, the International Center for Artificial Intelligence Alem.ai has been launched, integrating education, scientific research, and support for innovative projects," he said.

Bektenov stressed that Kazakhstan is ready to share knowledge and experience with EAEU partners in the field of digital regulation and economic transformation.

Earlier, the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council (EIC) in expanded attendance started its work under the chairmanship of Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov in Shymkent.